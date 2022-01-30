United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $420.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $455.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.17.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.60. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

