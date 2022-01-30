Urus (URUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00108060 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

