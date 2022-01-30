US Bancorp DE Acquires 364 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.