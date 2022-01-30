US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,733 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 2.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $205,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

