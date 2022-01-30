US Bancorp DE Buys 16,115 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969,164 shares of company stock worth $60,260,927 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.