US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $211.54 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $198.24 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

