US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.