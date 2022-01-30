US Bancorp DE Sells 19,763 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.15 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

