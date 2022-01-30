US Bancorp DE Sells 477 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

