Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.30 and the highest is $6.20. Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $272.44. The company had a trading volume of 274,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,317. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.