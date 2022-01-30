VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.