Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.75

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 8762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
