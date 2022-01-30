Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.75

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 8762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

