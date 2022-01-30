Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,914,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,536,000.

BNDX stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.56%.

