Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTWRF. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

