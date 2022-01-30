Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 625.8% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. dropped their target price on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Verano stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Verano has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

