Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.84 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $89.84 million and $39.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00092846 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

