Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Vericel stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,328.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 409.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

