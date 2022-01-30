Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE VRS opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Verso has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verso by 214.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.