Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX traded up $14.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.02. 3,164,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,815. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after buying an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,855,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.