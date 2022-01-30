Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

CCI opened at $180.68 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average is $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.