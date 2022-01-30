Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.