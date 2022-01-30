Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.18.

NYSE MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

