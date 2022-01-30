Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $208.22 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.98 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $199.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

