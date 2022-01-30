Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,460 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.