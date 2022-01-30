Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

VNOM opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

