VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

