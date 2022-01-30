VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.14. 1,712,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

