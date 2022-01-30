Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

VCRA opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

