Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $63.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNNVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VNNVF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

