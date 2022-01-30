Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Up 201.7% in January

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the December 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.7 days.

Vonovia stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VNNVF. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.