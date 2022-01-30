VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $105,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VOXX International by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

