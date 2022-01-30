Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $25,607.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00472793 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 232,800,822 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.