Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $150.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.20 billion and the highest is $152.10 billion. Walmart posted sales of $152.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $571.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $586.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.52. 8,372,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,342. The company has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.