Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,852,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 13.32% of nLIGHT worth $164,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $848.55 million, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

