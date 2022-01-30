Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.61% of Silk Road Medical worth $183,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 454.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,540,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $30.52 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

