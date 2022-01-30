Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.16% of Repay worth $128,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

