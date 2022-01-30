Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 178,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,235,252 shares.The stock last traded at $146.16 and had previously closed at $146.25.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.