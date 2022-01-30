Water Island Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.75% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ML opened at $2.40 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

