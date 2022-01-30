Water Island Capital LLC Takes $39.10 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 207,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,096,000. Sanderson Farms makes up about 2.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.71. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.