Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $506.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

