WAX (WAXP) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. WAX has a market cap of $641.19 million and approximately $51.26 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062160 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,844,507,165 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,390,439 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

