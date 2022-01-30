Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth $10,724,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $6,111,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $452,000.

Shares of CENQU opened at $10.11 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

