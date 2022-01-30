Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 351,558 Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,601,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,558 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVAN opened at $8.68 on Friday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

