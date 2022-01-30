Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $10.36 Million Position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOAU opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

