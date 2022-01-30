Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,455,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Novus Capital Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

