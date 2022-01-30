Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $215.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.11.

American Express stock opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $115.81 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

