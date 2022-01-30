Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $325.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $144.21 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

