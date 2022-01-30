WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Get WesBanco alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.