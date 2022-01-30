Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Down 6%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.70 and last traded at $100.66. Approximately 5,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 867,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

