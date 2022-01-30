Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 84.3% in January

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 24,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

